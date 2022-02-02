AMES, Iowa (K-State Sports – Women’s Basketball) — Playing their seventh game this season against an Associated Press top-15 opponent and their fourth on the road, #25 Kansas State fell to #11 Iowa State, 70-55, at Hilton Coliseum on Wednesday night.

Freshman Brylee Glenn would lead K-State by tying her career-high with 19 points, including 17 in the fourth quarter. Glenn would end the night 7-of-12 from the field, including 3-of-6 from beyond the arc. She also added four rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

Ayoka Lee added the Wildcats with 12 points, eight rebounds, and three blocks. With her eight rebounds, Lee improved her career total to 781 and passed Tammie Romstad for 12th on the K-State career rebounds list.

K-State (16-6, 6-4 Big 12) closed a first-quarter deficit of five points, 13-8, to one, 15-14, on a Lee jumper with 8:20 to play in the second quarter.

Iowa State (19-3, 8-2 Big 12) would create an eight-point lead, 24-16, with 4:22 remaining in the opening half. The Wildcats would creep to within one, 26-25, as K-State used a 9-2 run. Rebekah Dallinger started the run with a driving layup. After an Iowa State jumper, Jaelyn Glenn answered with her first 3-pointer of the night. Lee then finished a layup and Serena Sundell added a driving layup of her own with 55 seconds left.

A 5-0 burst from Iowa State in the final 43 seconds pushed the Cyclones into a six-point halftime lead, 31-25. The Wildcats were able to close the gap by shooting 53.3 percent in the second quarter.

Iowa State would expand its lead to 14, 43-29, on the back of a 12-2 run midway through the third quarter. In total, the Cyclones would outscore the Wildcats 24-8 in the third quarter. The Cyclones would shoot 71.4 percent in the third quarter, while K-State was held to 21.1 percent.

The Wildcats would outscore the Cyclones, 22-15, in the fourth quarter behind Glenn’s efforts. K-State shot 61.5 percent in the closing quarter.

K-State would finish the night at 35.9 percent (23-of-64) from the field and 25.0 percent (6-of-24) from beyond the arc. Iowa State was 49.2 percent (29-of-59) from the floor and had four players in double figures with Emily Ryan and Lexi Donarski with 15 points each.

K-State returns to Bramlage Coliseum on Saturday evening at 6:30 p.m., as the Wildcats host Texas Tech. Saturday’s game is K-State’s fourth-annual celebration of National Girls and Women in Sports Day. During Saturday’s game, K-State Athletics will present the inaugural Girls and Women in Sports IMPACT Award to former Wildcat letter winner Patricia (Drake) Potts and honor K-State women’s basketball trailblazer Priscilla Gary.

Tickets for Saturday’s game can be purchased at kstatesports.com/tickets, calling (800) 221-CATS or in person at the K-State Athletics Ticket Office in Bramlage Coliseum. Saturday’s game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. The game can also be heard on the K-State Sports Network, for free at kstatesports.com and on the K-State Sports app.