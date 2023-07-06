MANHATTAN, Kan. (WDAF) — Kansas State University’s beloved basketball arena could be getting a new name.

K-State is partnering with sports marketing agency Independent Sports and Entertainment to find a naming rights partner for Bramlage Coliseum.

“We are excited to work with ISE on this incredible opportunity as we continue to identify ways to advance our athletics program,” athletics director Gene Taylor said in a statement.

“As we move forward in the Big 12 Conference, it is crucial that we continue to explore new avenues of revenue to then invest back into our student-athletes and their experience at K-State.

“We had a great conversation with the Bramlage family, and as this process unfolds, we will continue to inform them of our progress and all potential naming ideas and options. They also know that in ISE, we have a partner that shares the same vision and understanding of the culture here at K-State.”

The coliseum opened in 1988, and it has come to be known as one of the most intimidating home arenas in college basketball.

The men’s basketball team has won nearly 75% of its games in Bramlage, and the women’s basketball team has won 71% of its games, including going 29-7 over the past two seasons.

The Wildcats are set to break the 2 million fan barrier for women’s basketball games during the 2023-24 season at Bramlage.