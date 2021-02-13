K-State falls at Oklahoma State, 67-60

STILLWATER, Okla. (K-State Athletics) – K-State couldn’t overcome a slow start offensively, as Oklahoma State picked up a 67-60 victory on Saturday in Stillwater.  
 
Oklahoma State took advantage of K-State’s offensive struggles and led 35-19 at the break. K-State forced nine turnovers and held Cade Cunningham to just three points in the opening 20 minutes, but the Cats couldn’t capitalize on the offensive end. K-State went just 8-for-32 from the field and 0-for-8 from behind the arc in the first half.
 
After trailing by 20, K-State (5-17, 1-12 Big 12) used a 16-0 run to get back into the game. The offense picked up, as the Cats went 7-for-9 from the field to open the half. A Kaosi Ezeagu dunk pulled K-State within four (41-37) with 14:27 remaining. The Cowboys had the answer, however, and five straight makes by the hosts pushed their lead back to double digits. 
 
Antonio Gordon had the first double-double of his K-State career with 15 points and 14 rebounds. Nijel Pack (14) and Davion Bradford (10) also reached double figures for K-State, who went 16-of-29 from the floor in the second half. 
 
Cunningham finished with 15 points for Oklahoma State. Rondel Walker (10) and Bryce Williams also reached double digits for the Cowboys. 
 
K-State returns home to host Kansas on Wednesday evening.   

