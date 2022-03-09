KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) — The Kansas State Wildcats fell short in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament on Wednesday, losing to the West Virginia Mountaineers in Kansas City, 73-67.

The Wildcats had three players finish in the double figures scoring, with Nijel Pack leading the way with 18, followed by Mark Smith and Ismael Massoud with 17 and 13, respectively.

West Virginia’s Sean McNeil finished the game with 21 points, and Malik Curry dropped 17. As a team, the Mountaineers shot 52.8% from the field and 37.5% from the three, compared to 41.8% from the field and 36.7% from the three for Kansas State.

The main issue for K-State seemed to stem from an inability to take care of the ball. The Wildcats turned the ball over 15 times in the game, compared to just 9 assists. They were also outrebounded by West Virginia, 33-28.

Throughout the game, Kansas State would make a run to keep the game close, but an untimely turnover would lead to a fast-break score for the Mountaineers.

From the opening tip to the final buzzer, the Wildcats’ largest lead was just one point, which came with 3:23 left in the first half. By no means was the game a blowout, but the game oftentimes felt as though K-State was always playing catch up.

They would get close again when the lead was just to 61-60 West Virginia with just under six minutes left in the game, but a scoring drought by the Wildcats would help the Mountaineers go on an 8-0 run to take a 69-60 lead with 3:33 left in the game.

From there, it became a game of running out the clock for West Virginia, and the lights finally turned off on the basketball season for K-State.

Whether the Wildcats will qualify for any kind of postseason play at this point still remains to be seen, with the NIT selection set for March 13 at 7:30 p.m.