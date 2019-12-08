Howard, Cain help Marquette hold off Kansas St., win 73-65

Marquette forward Theo John (4) blocks a shot by Kansas State forward Makol Mawien (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Manhattan, Kan., Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Markus Howard had 19 points, Jamal Cain scored 17, and Marquette beat Kansas State 73-65 on Saturday night.

Sacar Anim added 13 points for Marquette.

The Golden Eagles (7-2) held off a comeback attempt by the Wildcats after leading by as many as 14 in the second half.

Cartier Diarra had 14 points, Xavier Sneed and Makol Mawien scored 11 apiece and DaJuan Gordon had 10 points for Kansas State (5-3). The Wildcats hit seven 3-pointers and shot 32% overall.

Kansas State made just 18 of 30 from the free throw line while Marquette hit 11 of 16.

Marquette led 52-49 with nine minutes to go but went on a 7-0 run to extend their lead to 10.

Howard, the nation’s leading scorer at 26.0 points per game, fought foul trouble most of the game.

The Golden Eagles hit 12 3’s and shot 42% from the field but committed 18 turnovers, which allowed Kansas State to hang around.

Kansas State made 5-of-12 free throws and shot 26% from the field before halftime.

The Golden Eagles ended the first half on a 9-1 run and led 39-26 at the break.

BIG PICTURE

Marquette: The Golden Eagles hit a big shot every time they needed one. Markus Howard gets most of the attention, but there are many good shooters on this Marquette team.

Kansas State: The Wildcats were tested at home for the first time this season. They need to be much better at the free throw line if they want to win close games.

UP NEXT

Marquette has 10 days off before hosting Grambling State on Dec. 17.

Kansas State hosts Alabama State on Wednesday night.

LATEST STORIES: