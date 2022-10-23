WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas State dropped to No. 22 in the latest AP Top 25 poll out on Sunday.

TCU rallied from a big early deficit to stay undefeated again the Wildcats. Max Duggan threw for 280 yards with three touchdowns, and Kendre Miller ran for 153 yards and two scores to beat Kansas State 38-28. The Wildcats have a number of injuries on the team.

Kansas State is home against No. 11 Oklahoma State next Saturday.