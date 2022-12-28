WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – K-State fans are heading to the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.

About 100 people departed Village Travel in Wichita at 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Big 12 champion Kansas State will meet Alabama for the game on New Year’s Eve. The Crimson Tide is headed to the Sugar Bowl for the 17th time.

K-State fans board a Village Tour bus headed for the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. The game against Alabama will be played on New Year’s Eve. (KSN Photo)

Those heading for the game are excited about this year’s team and head coach Chris Klieman.

“It is exciting. It shows Klieman knows what he is doing and good coaching staff, good players and good recruiting. This is helping the recruiting quite a bit,” said Joe Campbell, a K-State fan.

The Sugar Bowl game will kick off at 11 a.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.