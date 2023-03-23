WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — After a nailbiter of a Sweet Sixteen game Thursday, K-State fans at Chicken N Pickle jumped for joy as they were one step closer to a national championship game.

“Can’t wait to watch them in the next round—gonna be exciting,” said one excited fan. “Markquis Nowell tonight: powerhouse. Po-wer house!”

For fans, Thursday’s win was a testament to the team’s mantra, “Crazy Faith.”

“Starting the season out with two players from last year’s team, rebutting the whole team, it’s pretty impressive that they’d made it this far,” K-State Alum Derek Ward said.

“Jerome Tang has done a great job,” K-State Alum Samantha Rice said. “He’s in consideration for the head coach of the year award, which I think he really deserves.”

The Wichita Catbackers emceed the Chicken N Pickle watch party, one of several official K-State watch parties. The group has been hosting watch parties since the 80s and hopes to host a championship watch party this year.

“They’ve had their ups and downs, but to be, at this time in the season, still playing basketball is really special,” Wichita Catbackers Volunteer Tyler Dehn said.

If the Wildcats win, it will mark the team’s first-ever NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship win in history.