K-State feeling deja vu after QB Thompson’s knee injury

Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson (7) is helped off the field after being injured during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Southern Illinois, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Manhattan, Kan.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas State is feeling a bit of deja vu after watching quarterback Skylar Thompson go down with a knee injury in Saturday’s win over Southern Illinois.

The sixth-year senior missed most of last season with a shoulder injury, too.

Now, the Wildcats will have to rely on Will Howard to lead the way.

Howard was pressed into action as a freshman last season and got plenty of experience, even though he went through a series of wild ups and downs.

His first game back in the starting role will be against Nevada on Saturday.