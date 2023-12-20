MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Wildcat fans will have some new players to get familiar with in 2024.

K-State has lost nearly 20 players to the transfer portal, including team captains in Will Howard and Kobe Savage. However, the portal is working both ways for the ‘Cats.

Klieman’s team picked up a trio of commitments on Tuesday.

Jordan Riley, a safety transferring from Ball State, announced he will be a Wildcat. Perry will come to Manhattan after three years with the Cardinals. He joins Austin Peay transfer edge rusher Travis Bates and North Dakota offensive lineman transfer Easton Kilty in K-State’s 2024 incoming transfer class.

Meanwhile, junior college prospect Malcolm Alcorn-Crowder picked Kansas State over several other power-five offers. He’ll join the ‘Cats after a year with Butler Community College. Alcorn-Crowder is a 6-foot-6, 295-pound defensive tackle.

Additionally, safety Dante Thomas committed to K-State on Tuesday. He comes from Southwest Mississippi Community College.