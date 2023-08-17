WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas State University is set to kick off the season on Sept. 2 against Southeast Missouri State, and if you want to be in attendance, spots are filling up fast.

K-State Athletics tweeted Thursday saying the first three home games of the season are all very close to selling out. The fourth home game, a Big 12 Championship Game rematch against TCU, has only standing-room-only tickets remaining.

The first two games of the season have fewer than 100 tickets available a piece. The third home game — against now-conference opponent Central Florida — has fewer than 400.

The Wildcats are hoping to build off last season’s success, a season they won 10 games and earned a trip to the Sugar Bowl, where they lost to Alabama 45-20.

Kickoff for the first game of the season is scheduled for 6 p.m. inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium. It will only be streaming on ESPN+/Big 12 Now.