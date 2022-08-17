MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) – K-State football fans are welcome back to meet and get autographs from their favorite Wildcats as the program will hold a “Meet the Cats” autograph session on Saturday, August 27, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on the concourse of Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

It is the first time following a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

Parking is available on the stadium’s west side, and fans can enter through Gate B for the autograph session. Those seeking autographs are asked to limit the number of items to one per person and encouraged to provide their own item to be signed. The K-State Super Store at the Stadium on the west side of Bill Snyder Family Stadium will be open for the event.

Fans are encouraged to make it an entire Wildcat Saturday as the K-State volleyball team hosts Florida A&M in the K-State Invitational at 12:30 p.m. inside Bramlage Coliseum.

The West Stadium Center ticket office will be open during the event for fans wishing to purchase single-game tickets. Tickets remain for all seven home games, including the home opener against South Dakota on Saturday, September 3, at 6 p.m., inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Tickets are available online by clicking here or by phone at 1-800-221-CATS.