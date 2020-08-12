K-State football kicks off Sept. 12 at home

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State will start its 2020 football season at home against Arkansas State, after the Big 12 Conference announced it will move forward with fall sports.

The game set for Sept. 12 kicks off a 10-game schedule for the Wildcats, after coach Chris Klieman said he and his team want to play. They will go on to play all nine conference games after this first non-conference matchup:

  • Sept. 26 – University of Oklahoma in Oklahoma
  • Oct. 3 – Texas Tech at home
  • Oct. 10 – Texas Christian University at TCU
  • Oct. 24 – Kansas Jayhawks at home
  • Oct. 31 – West Virginia University in West Virginia
  • Nov. 7 – Oklahoma State at home
  • Nov. 21 – Iowa State in Iowa
  • Nov. 28 – Baylor University in Texas
  • Dec. 5 – University of Texas at home

