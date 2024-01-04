MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State football has officially named its replacements of former offensive coordinator Collin Klein.

Conor Riley, who has spent the last five seasons as the Wildcats’ offensive line coach, has been promoted to offensive coordinator. Riley acted as the interim offensive coordinator in K-State’s Pop-Tarts Bowl victory.

Riley will still serve as the offensive line coach, where he’s produced 15 All-Big 12 selections, including consensus All-American Cooper Beebe.

Previous offensive coordinator Collin Klein recently left for the same job at Texas A&M after leading the Wildcats to their program’s second-best offensive yards per game (445.2).

Along with promoting Riley, K-State has hired Matt Wells as its co-offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach and associate head coach. Wells comes to Manhattan after two years at Oklahoma as an advisor to the head coach/offensive analyst.

The top moments of Wells’ 27-year quarterback coaching career include the development of former Utah State quarterback Jordan Love. Love, now the starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, was coached by Wells in 2018, the season prior to his NFL Draft selection.

Prior to joining the Sooners, Wells spent three seasons as the head coach at Texas Tech and six as the head coach at Utah State.