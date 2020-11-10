K-State football sees coronavirus outbreak with 20 players out

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) – Around 20 K-State football players are out with the coronavirus, head coach Chris Klieman said Tuesday on his weekly Zoom news conference.
As of Monday evening, the Riley County Health Department reported 258 active coronavirus cases.
The Wildcats have a bye week this week. They’ll travel to Ames, Iowa on Nov. 21st to take on the 17th-ranked Iowa State Cyclones.
