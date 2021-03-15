K-State forward Gordon transferring after ‘health issues’

West Virginia forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. (11) is defended by Kansas State forward Antonio Gordon (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State forward Antonio Gordon has been released from his scholarship and will transfer for his junior season.

The 6-foot-9 forward from Lawton, Oklahoma, started 21 games and appeared in 27 more during his first two seasons with the Wildcats.

The former three-star prospect averaged 4.9 points and 4.6 rebounds in just over 20 minutes per game.

He started 12 of 21 games this past season, averaging 5.8 points and 5.8 rebounds, before missing the regular-season finale with unspecified health issues.