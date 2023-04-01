MANHATTAN, Kan. (WDAF) — The Kansas State Wildcats have another inductee into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Keady is a native of Larned, Kan., and a 2-time graduate of Kansas State that won 879 games in his distinguished coaching career, which included head coaching stints at Beloit High School (1959-65) in Beloit, Kan., Hutchinson Community College (1965-74) in Hutchinson, Kan., Western Kentucky (1978-80) and most notably Purdue (1980-2005).

The five-time National Coach of the Year and seven-time Big 10 Coach of the Year won 512 games at Purdue and guided the Boilermakers to 18 NCAA Tournament appearances and six Big Ten regular-season titles.

Keady later served as an assistant coach with the NBA’s Toronto Raptors in 2005-06 for head coach Sam Mitchell and at St. John’s from 2010-15 for former assistant Steve Lavin.

Keady is the seventh individual with K-State ties to be elected to the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame, following head coaches Jack Gardner (1984), Fred “Tex” Winter (2011), Cotton “Lowell” Fitzsimmons (2021), Bob Huggins (2022) and All-Americans Bob Boozer (2010) and Mitch Richmond (2014). Boozer was elected as a contributor to one of the greatest Olympic teams (1960) of all time.

The Class of 2023 will be enshrined in the Naismith Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass., on Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame and MassMutual Center.