K-State heads into Year 2 under Klieman with high hopes

FILE – In this Dec. 31, 2019, file photo, Kansas State coach Chris Klieman watches from the sideline during the first half of the team’s Liberty Bowl NCAA college football game against Navy in Memphis, Tenn. Kansas State is entering Year 2 under Klieman with a returning starter at quarterback, plenty of standouts on defense but a whole lot of questions. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State is entering Year 2 under Chris Klieman with a returning starter at quarterback, plenty of standouts on defense but a whole lot of questions.

The way the Wildcats handle the COVID-19 pandemic is one of them. But so are who will start on the offensive line and whether Josh Youngblood and the rest of their skill-position players will create more big plays than they did a year ago.

Skylar Thompson is back to direct the offense heading into the opener Sept. 12 against Arkansas State.

