K-State heads into Year 2 under Klieman with high hopes

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State is entering Year 2 under Chris Klieman with a returning starter at quarterback, plenty of standouts on defense but a whole lot of questions.
The way the Wildcats handle the COVID-19 pandemic is one of them. But so are who will start on the offensive line and whether Josh Youngblood and the rest of their skill-position players will create more big plays than they did a year ago.
Skylar Thompson is back to direct the offense heading into the opener Sept. 12 against Arkansas State.
