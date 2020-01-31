K-State Hits the Road to Face 12/11 West Virginia Saturday

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) – K-State used a hot third quarter from Christianna Carr and double-double performances from Ayoka Lee and Peyton Williams to capture the Dillons Sunflower Showdown on Wednesday night at Allen Fieldhouse, 69-61, over Kansas.

“I think every time we play this game it has been one of these knock it out type games that isn’t played real well and looks good in terms of the score,” said K-State head coach Jeff Mittie. “I thought their physicality bothered us early. I thought as the game went on, we were more comfortable and we ran some things that our players did a nice job of.”