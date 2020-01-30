Kansas State shuts down Oklahoma 61-53

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) – Mike McGuirl scored 16 points and Kansas State held off Oklahoma 61-53.

The Wildcats led by 16 with six minutes to go but the Sooners were within 57-53 when Victor Iwuakor hit a 3-pointer with 10 seconds to play, capping a frantic 13-2 run.

The Wildcats closed out the game with four straight free throws by McGuirl. Kansas State led wire-to-wire, handing the Sooners their fourth lost in their last five five conference games.

Alondes Williams scored 15 points for Oklahoma, which was held to its lowest total of the season.

Oklahoma forward Brady Manek (35) and Kansas State guard David Sloan (4) collide during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Manhattan, Kan., Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Oklahoma forward Kur Kuath (52) blocks a shot by Kansas State guard Cartier Diarra (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Manhattan, Kan., Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Oklahoma head coach Lon Kruger directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas State in Manhattan, Kan., Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Kansas State coach Bruce Weber applauds his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma in Manhattan, Kan., Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Oklahoma forward Brady Manek (35) has his shot blocked by Kansas State forward Makol Mawien (14) with help from guard David Sloan, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Manhattan, Kan., Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. Kansas State won 61-53. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Oklahoma guard Austin Reaves (12) and Kansas State guard Cartier Diarra, left, compete for a loose ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Manhattan, Kan., Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. Kansas State won 61-53. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Oklahoma guard De’Vion Harmon (11) has a shot blocked by Kansas State guard Mike McGuirl, left, with help from forward Montavious Murphy (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Manhattan, Kan., Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. Kansas State won 61-53. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Kansas State forward Xavier Sneed (20) shoots while covered by Oklahoma forward Kur Kuath (52) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Manhattan, Kan., Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. Kansas State won 61-53. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

