K-State holds off S. Illinois 31-23 after losing Thompson

Wildcats

by:

Posted: / Updated:
  • Southern Illinois quarterback Nic Baker (8) funnels the ball as he is tackled by Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike (91) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Manhattan, Kan. Kansas State won 31-23 (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
  • Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman, left, and Southern Illinois head coach Nick Hill greet each other after their NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Manhattan, Kan. Kansas State won 31-23 (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
  • Kansas State quarterback Will Howard (15) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Southern Illinois, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
  • Kansas State quarterback Will Howard (15) gets past Southern Illinois cornerback James Ceasar (2) to run the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Manhattan, Kan.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
  • Kansas State quarterback Will Howard slides after running the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Southern Illinois, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Manhattan, Kan.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
  • Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn (22) gets past Southern Illinois linebacker Makel Calhoun (8) and safety Jakari Patterson (6) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Manhattan, Kan. Kansas State won 31-23(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
  • Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn (22) can't reach a pass as he is chased by Southern Illinois linebacker Zach Burrola (10) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Manhattan, Kan. Kansas State won 31-23 (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
  • Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn (22) runs into the end zone to score a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Southern Illinois, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Manhattan, Kan. Kansas State won 31-23 (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
  • Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn (22) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Southern Illinois, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Manhattan, Kan. Kansas State won 31-23 (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State held on to beat Southern Illinois 31-23 despite losing starting quarterback Skylar Thompson in the first quarter.

Deuce Vaughn scored a rushing touchdown with less than two minutes for the final margin.

The Kansas State defense forced a fumble on the next possession to seal the win.

The Wildcats held the Salukis scoreless in the second half.

Thompson appeared to suffer a non-contact injury in attempting to block for running back Vaughn.

Nic Baker threw for 176 yards and Javon Williams Jr. ran for 46 yards and two touchdowns for Southern Illinois.

