K-State junior guard Cartier Diarra enters transfer portal

Kansas State guard Cartier Diarra (2) drives past TCU guard Francisco Farabello (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Big 12 men’s basketball tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, March 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State junior guard Cartier Diarra has made the decision to end his playing career as a Wildcat.

He averaged 13 points per game last season as the team’s second leading scorer behind senior Xavier Sneed.

Head coach Bruce Weber made the following statement about Diarra’s decision, per K-State Athletics: “Cartier has informed me of his desire to test his pro basketball opportunities with the option to transfer to another school for his final season of eligibility. I’m supportive of Cartier’s decision and appreciate the time he has given this program the last four years. He has been a part of many great moments here. We look forward to him graduating this spring and pursuing his dream of playing pro basketball.”

James Love III and Nigel Shadd have also made the decision to leave the Kansas State men’s basketball team.