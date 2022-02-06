FORT WORTH, Texas — Kansas State took an early lead on the road at TCU in the first half and never looked back as they secured 75-63 victory.

K-State’s Nijel Pack didn’t miss any of his four shots in the first half, as he finished the game with 20 points.

The Wildcats went into the half up 35-28, but the Horned Frogs pulled it to a two-point deficit to make it 39-37 in the first three minutes of the second half.

A Wildcat timeout kickstarted a 15-2 run that helped K-State get some breathing room.

Mark Smith also came up big for the Wildcats as he had a double-double with 16 points and 10 boards.

Markquis Nowell was also a key contributor with 14 points, six assists, and six rebounds. Mike McGuirl would finish with 13 points.

Damion Baugh led TCU with 17 points; Francisco Farabello added 14 points, four assists, three rebounds and Emanuel Miller pitched in 13 points and eight rebounds.

K-State is now 12-10 overall, 4-6 in Big 12 play and will host Baylor on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CT.