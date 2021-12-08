K-State loses heartbreaker to Marquette, 64-63

Kansas State guard Mike McGuirl, left, pulls in an offensive rebound from Marquette forward Justin Lewis during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Nick Krug)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — Ismael Massoud drove the baseline with six seconds to go in the game, but his would-be game-winner was blocked and the Marquette Golden Eagles defeated the K-State Wildcats, 64-63.

The Wildcats battled for 40 minutes, but couldn’t overcome a seven-point deficit with 5:20 left in the second half.

Kansas State coach Bruce Weber yells to players during the second half of the team’s game against Marquette on Wednesday (AP Photo/Nick Krug)

Mark Smith led K-State in scoring with 17 points on 6-of-13 shooting, followed by Massoud who finished with 16 on 6-of-14 shooting. As a team, the Wildcats shot 39% from the field, 24% from beyond the arc.

The two teams were neck and neck when it came to turnovers and rebounds, with both squads committing 11 turnovers, and K-State holding a small 41-40 lead on the boards.

The game started in favor of the Wildcats, jumping out to a quick five-point lead. That lead would be short-lived, however, and the two teams spent the majority of the first half trading the lead.

The second half played out fairly similar, with the Wildcats jumping out to a six-point lead, 39-33, with 17:40 left in the game. Once again, however, the two would dance with the lead.

At the ten-minute mark of the second half, Marquette began to string together a few stops defensively, and convert on the other side of the floor. They would jump out to a seven-point lead, 61-54, with a little over five minutes to go in the contest.

This time, it would be the Wildcats who stormed back. They would go on a 6-0 run to bring the score within one before Marquette’s Kameron Jones would drill a three from the top of the arc to bring it to four.

Mike McGuirl would answer quickly, though, hitting a step-back three of his own to bring it to a 64-63 game.

After a flurry of fouls put Marquette into the one-and-one, Marquette would miss the front end, giving the Wildcats the chance to win. Unfortunately, Massoud’s reverse layup was blocked, giving Marquette the win.

The Wildcats fall to 5-3 on the season, and will try to regroup against Green Bay on Sunday. That game is set to tipoff at 4 p.m. and will air on the ESPN family of networks.