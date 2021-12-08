K-State loses heartbreaker to Marquette, 64-63

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — Ismael Massoud drove the baseline with six seconds to go in the game, but his would-be game-winner was blocked and the Marquette Golden Eagles defeated the K-State Wildcats, 64-63.
The Wildcats battled for 40 minutes, but couldn’t overcome a seven-point deficit with 5:20 left in the second half.
Mark Smith led K-State in scoring with 17 points on 6-of-13 shooting, followed by Massoud who finished with 16 on 6-of-14 shooting. As a team, the Wildcats shot 39% from the field, 24% from beyond the arc.
The two teams were neck and neck when it came to turnovers and rebounds, with both squads committing 11 turnovers, and K-State holding a small 41-40 lead on the boards.
The game started in favor of the Wildcats, jumping out to a quick five-point lead. That lead would be short-lived, however, and the two teams spent the majority of the first half trading the lead.
The second half played out fairly similar, with the Wildcats jumping out to a six-point lead, 39-33, with 17:40 left in the game. Once again, however, the two would dance with the lead.
At the ten-minute mark of the second half, Marquette began to string together a few stops defensively, and convert on the other side of the floor. They would jump out to a seven-point lead, 61-54, with a little over five minutes to go in the contest.
This time, it would be the Wildcats who stormed back. They would go on a 6-0 run to bring the score within one before Marquette’s Kameron Jones would drill a three from the top of the arc to bring it to four.
Mike McGuirl would answer quickly, though, hitting a step-back three of his own to bring it to a 64-63 game.
After a flurry of fouls put Marquette into the one-and-one, Marquette would miss the front end, giving the Wildcats the chance to win. Unfortunately, Massoud’s reverse layup was blocked, giving Marquette the win.
The Wildcats fall to 5-3 on the season, and will try to regroup against Green Bay on Sunday. That game is set to tipoff at 4 p.m. and will air on the ESPN family of networks.