K-State loses to Baylor, 74-49

Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber talks to his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

WACO, Tex. (KSNW) — After a three-game stretch where the Wildcats stayed competitive against ranked teams and even pulled off two upsets, K-State faltered on the road against Baylor, losing to the Bears 74-49.

Nijel Pack and Markquis Nowell were once again the leading scorers for the Wildcats, scoring 13 and 11 respectively, but outside of the duo, there was not much left on the scoreboard.

As a team, the Wildcats shot just 31.7% from the field and 21.7% from beyond the arc. The Bears also outrebounded them 40-27, and were practically automatic in scoring, shooting 58% from the field.

The 49 points scored in tonight’s matchup are the lowest amount scored in a game this entire season, and the 74 that Baylor scored are uncharacteristically high as the second-highest the Wildcats have allowed this season.

The 25-point loss is the largest deficit for the Kansas State program this season.

“Not much you can say, we just got our butts kicked,” Head Coach Bruce Weber said. “The whole thing we went through the last three weeks has taken a toll on us. Obviously, last Saturday’s game probably took our spirit away.”

Pack said after the game that the loss stung after the way the last few games have gone, but they are ready to put the game behind them and move forward to their matchup with Ole Miss on Saturday.

“It’s tough when, you know, games are back to back like this, give us only a few days rest, but you know, there’s really no excuses,” Pack said. “They came out, played hard. We just got to get focused, move past this, and get ready for Saturday.”

The game started ugly, and only seemed to get uglier as time went on. After an initial 9-3 run by Baylor, the Bears continued to sink shots and hold K-State scoreless, and by halftime had grown their lead to 18.

The Wildcats would make a push, though, in the second half, and bring the lead down to 14, but a missed pair of free throws from Markquis Nowell, coupled by a three-pointer on the other end, took the wind out of the sails of any comeback bid.

That game against Ole Miss on Saturday is a part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge, and the Wildcats will be going against an Ole Miss team that is coming off of a 20-point win over Florida. But they will have to play a resurgent Arkansas team before the tipoff against K-State.

Head Coach Bruce Weber said that while the game against Baylor was tough, they really need to stay focused on their next matchup against the Rebels.

“I told them after Kansas, the most important game of the year was going to be Mississippi,” Weber said. “Didn’t matter what happened today. Got to clear our minds, come together, and see if we can be ready to play on Saturday against Mississippi.”

The loss drops Kansas State to 10-9 on the season, and 2-6 in Big 12 Conference play.