K-State men’s basketball schedule: Who the Wildcats will play this year

FILE – Kansas State guard Mike McGuirl grabs a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State in Ames, Iowa, in this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo. They return most of their players from last season, including leading scorers Nijel Pack and Mike McGuirl, and they brought in plenty of help. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) – College hoops are back and the Kansas State Wildcats are looking to bounce back from a 4-14 record last season and a second-to-last place finish.

The Wildcats start with an exhibition match against Pittsburgh State, followed by a slate of non-conference matchups.

K-State will take part in the Hall of Fame Classic Tournament with Arkansas, Cincinnati and Illinois.

The two Sunflower Showdowns against the Kansas Jayhawks will take place on Jan. 22, 2022, at Bramlage Coliseum and Feb. 22, 2022, at Allen Fieldhouse.

They will take on Marquette as part of the Big East vs Big 12 Challenge and will travel to Ole Miss for the Big 12 vs SEC Challenge.

They play national champion Baylor twice, on Jan. 25, 2022, and Feb. 9, 2022.

Full K-State Wildcats schedule