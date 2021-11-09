K-State men’s basketball schedule: Who the Wildcats will play this year

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) – College hoops are back and the Kansas State Wildcats are looking to bounce back from a 4-14 record last season and a second-to-last place finish.
The Wildcats start with an exhibition match against Pittsburgh State, followed by a slate of non-conference matchups.
K-State will take part in the Hall of Fame Classic Tournament with Arkansas, Cincinnati and Illinois.
The two Sunflower Showdowns against the Kansas Jayhawks will take place on Jan. 22, 2022, at Bramlage Coliseum and Feb. 22, 2022, at Allen Fieldhouse.
They will take on Marquette as part of the Big East vs Big 12 Challenge and will travel to Ole Miss for the Big 12 vs SEC Challenge.
They play national champion Baylor twice, on Jan. 25, 2022, and Feb. 9, 2022.
Full K-State Wildcats schedule
- vs Pittsburgh State – November 4 – Manhattan, Kansas – Exhibition
- vs Florida A&M – November 10 – Manhattan, Kansas
- vs Omaha – November 17 – Manhattan, Kansas
- vs Arkansas – November 22 – Kansas City, Missouri – Hall of Fame Classic
- vs Cincinnati/Illinois – November 23 – Kansas City, Missouri – Hall of Fame Classic
- vs North Dakota – November 28 – Manhattan, Kansas
- vs Albany – December 1 – Manhattan, Kansas
- at Wichita State – December 5 – Wichita, Kansas
- vs Marquette – December 8 – Manhattan, Kansas – Big East/Big 12 Challenge
- vs Green Bay – December 12 – Manhattan Kansas
- at Nebraska – December 19 – Lincoln, Nebraska
- vs McNeese State – December 21 – Manhattan, Kansas
- vs Morgan State – December 29 – Manhattan, Kansas
- at Oklahoma – January 1 – Norman, Oklahoma
- vs Texas – January 4 – Manhattan, Kansas
- at West Virginia – January 8 – Morgantown, West Virginia
- vs TCU – January 12 – Manhattan, Kansas
- vs Texas Tech – January 15 – Manhattan, Kansas
- at Texas – January 18 – Austin, Texas
- vs Kansas – January 22 – Manhattan, Kansas
- at Baylor – January 25 – Waco, Texas
- at Ole Miss – January 29 – Oxford, Mississippi – Big12/SEC Challenge
- vs Oklahoma State – February 2 – Manhattan, Kansas
- at TCU – February 5 – Fort Worth, Texas
- vs Baylor – February 9 – Manhattan, Kansas
- at Iowa State – February 12 – Ames, Iowa
- vs West Virginia – February 14 – Manhattan, Kansas
- at Oklahoma State – February 19 – Stillwater, Oklahoma
- at Kansas – February 22 – Lawrence, Kansas
- vs Iowa State – February 26 – Manhattan, Kansas
- at Texas Tech – February 28 – Lubbock, Texas
- vs Oklahoma – March 5 – Manhattan, Kansas