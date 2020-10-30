K-State, Nebraska 3-Game Series Delayed Until 2021-22 Season

MANHATTAN, Kan. (K-State Athletics) – Kansas State and Nebraska have agreed to delay the start of their highly-anticipated three-game men’s basketball series until the 2021-22 season, the schools announced on Friday afternoon (October 30).

The series was originally slated to begin Saturday, December 19 with a neutral-site matchup at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. However, that game has been postponed and pushed back until the 2022-23 season.

The rivalry, which dates to 1906, will now begin with a road game for the Wildcats at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska on Sunday, December 19, 2021 and will be followed by a neutral-site game at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City on Saturday, December 17, 2022. The third game of the series will be played at Bramlage Coliseum on a date to be determined during the 2023-24 season.

The two schools, which have played 219 games through five conferences (Missouri Valley, Big Six, Big Seven, Big Eight and Big 12), have a rivalry that started more than 100 years ago with a 50-14 victory by Nebraska on February 19, 1906 and was last played at the Devaney Sports Center on February 23, 2011, a 61-57 Wildcat win.

The Wildcats lead the all-time series, 126-93. The 219 meetings represent the fourth-longest series in school history, following Kansas (293), Missouri (237) and Iowa State (231).

K-State announced its 2020-21 schedule earlier this week which includes 17 games at Bramlage Coliseum beginning with the inaugural Little Apple Classic on Wednesday and Friday, November 25 and 27. The tournament field includes Pac-12 foe Colorado and 20-game winners Drake and South Dakota State.

The Wildcats are scheduled to play Drake in the season opener on November 25 before a matchup with Colorado on November 27. There will also be games between Colorado and SDSU and Drake and SDSU.