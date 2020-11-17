K-State not allowing fans into Bramlage in November

Wildcats

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

KU vs. K-State basketball

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) – K-State Athletics announced Tuesday the general public won’t be allowed into Bramlage Coliseum for any basketball games for the rest of November.

The athletics department said the decision follows the university’s decision to cancel its commencement ceremonies that were supposed to be held in Bramlage this weekend.

The men’s basketball team is hosting the Little Apple Classic against Drake on Nov. 25 and Colorado on Nov. 27, while the women’s basketball team hosts Southern Nov. 29. The men’s team also hosts UMKC Nov. 30.

K-State said it still plans to hold 25% capacity at basketball games this season with designated reserved seating with social distancing.

