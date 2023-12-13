WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — After a strong season in 2023, Kansas State University offensive lineman Cooper Beebe was recognized for his hard work.

Sporting News named Beebe a first-team All-American on Wednesday.

The Kansas City, Kansas, native has also been named a First Team All-American by CBS Sports, FOX Sports, Pro Football Focus, The Athletic and USA TODAY.

Additionally, Beebe was the first Wildcat ever to be named a finalist for the Outland Trophy. He was named the 2023 Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year by the league’s coaches for the second straight year.

Beebe appeared in 50 games in his career as a Wildcat and is the No. 6 offensive lineman in the country, according to Pro Football Focus. He posted a total PFF grade of 82.7 in 870 total snaps last season, a 90.2 pass-blocking grade, and a 78.4 in run-blocking.