WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas State University’s best in the trenches has earned an invite to the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Cooper Beebe, who plays left guard for the Wildcats, has been a mainstay along Chris Klieman’s offensive line, and for good reason.

Beebe is the sixth-highest-rated guard according to Pro Football Focus, which uses an algorithm of each snap to determine a grade for each player. He’s posted a total grade of 83 in the nine games played this season.

A Kansas City, Kansas, native, Beebe joined the Wildcats program in 2019 and, after redshirting his first season, has started 35 games since 2020 for Kansas State.

After the 2022 season, Beebe was named First Team All-American by multiple outlets, including ESPN, The Athletic and Fox Sports. The Associated Press named him a Second Team All-American selection.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl will take place on Feb. 4, 2024, in Mobile, Alabama, and will give draft prospects a chance to show what they have in front of NFL scouts and executives.