K-State outlasts #23 Iowa State, winning 27-17

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — For the eighth time this season, the Kansas State Wildcats came out on the right side of football game.

A ten point fourth quarter helped propel the ‘Cats to the 27-17 win over #23 Iowa State Cyclones.

Kansas State would rush for 231 yards on 49 carries, by seven different players. They would find the endzone twice on the ground.

The win gives head coach Chris Klieman the most wins by a first year coach in Kansas State history.

Finishing the regular season at 8-4, with five Big-12 Conference wins, the ‘Cats will now wait to see what Bowl Game they will be selected for.

