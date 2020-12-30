K-State pauses all women’s basketball activities due to COVID-19

Click here for coronavirus updates Pandemic Pass or Fail

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas State Athletics, in conjunction with university and county medical officials, has announced it has paused all women’s basketball activities following the most recent COVID-19 test results and contact tracing procedures.

As a result, K-State’s upcoming games at Oklahoma on Saturday, January 2, and the home game on Tuesday, January 5, against West Virginia, have been postponed. The Big 12 Conference will work with the three programs to reschedule the games for later in the season.

