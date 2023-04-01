MANHATTAN, Kan. (WDAF) — Markquis Nowell took the country by storm after his performance in the NCAA Tournament.

The 5 foot 8 inches point guard was rewarded for his performance, and rightfully so. Nowell was honored with the Bob Cousy Award, given to the top point guard in men’s college basketball.

“I’m honored to receive the Bob Cousy Award as the nation’s top point guard. To be mentioned among the best players in the country is truly a blessing,” Nowell said. “I want to give all the honor and glory to God for giving me the platform to showcase my talents and gifts this season. I’m not here without his grace.”

It was a great season for the Wildcats as a collective, finishing third in the Big 12. This prompted Nowell to commend his teammates and coaches as well.

“I can’t thank my teammates and coaches enough for all their hard work and sacrifice. It started with Ish [Massoud] and I, and Coach [Jerome] Tang and his staff were able to build a team around us and we became like brothers. We had a great year that I will always remember. I also want to thank my family for their sacrifice in helping me become the man and player I am today. Finally, a special shoutout to K-State nation for all their love and support during my career.”

Nowell was outstanding during the tournament, setting records en route to K-State’s run to the Elite Eight.

Most notably, his 20-point, 19-assist performance on an injured ankle in a Sweet 16 win against Michigan State captured the attention of many.

He followed that up with 30 points and 12 assists in the Elite Eight against Florida Atlantic.

Nowell was second in the nation in assists, averaging 8.3 per game, while also leading K-State in scoring at 17.6 points per game.

He was honored as a Third-Team All-American. Nowell officially declared for the draft on Wednesday night.