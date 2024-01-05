WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas State University’s right-handed pitcher Tyson Neighbors has had a busy offseason and is now collecting some preseason recognition.

K-State announced Neighbors was named a Preseason All-American by Perfect Game on Friday. He is one of just two relief pitchers to make the first-team roster.

Heading into his third season with the Wildcats, Neighbors had his best season in 2023. He appeared in 25 games, coming out of the bullpen for each game. He finished the season with a 5-1 record and recorded a 1.85 ERA in 48 and 2/3 innings.

The Royse City, Texas, native recorded 11 saves on the year, striking out 86 batters while only allowing 16 walks.

Following the season, he was named to the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team.

“Neighbors has electric stuff and was among the nation’s best closers in 2023,” Perfect Game said in the writeup. “Neighbors struck out 86 hitters in 48.2 innings while allowing a miniscule .135 opponent batting average. He had a very strong summer, showing out with USA where he showed a mid-90s heater with excellent ride and one of the best breaking balls in the country. Whether Neighbors starts or relieves in 2024 is yet to be known but what is known is that hitters are not going to want to face him.”

Kansas State begins its season on Feb. 16 in the MLB Desert Invitational against California.