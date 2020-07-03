K-State players say they will return to workouts with teammates

MANHATTAN, Kan. (K-State Athletics) – With Diversity and Inclusion as a pillar of its Strategic Plan, K-State Athletics continues to identify new activation steps as a way to grow its social justice programming and awareness for all student-athletes, coaches and staff.

The department is in the fourth year of its Diversity and Inclusion plan, which was created to foster an environment that embraces and celebrates diversity, while intentionally promoting and practicing inclusion.

“We will not stand for social injustice,” said Athletics Director Gene Taylor. “Now is the time for us to build upon the Diversity and Inclusion program that we launched two years ago and make bigger strides in the areas of racial injustice and racism. I am so proud of our student-athletes, coaches and staff for working together on these steps and know that our department and University will continue to evolve and grow tremendously.”

The 2020-21 academic year affords the department a unique opportunity surrounding the social unrest nationally, and with the input and guidance from student-athletes, coaches and staff, it has identified the following items as focal points for continued progress:

“It has been an honor to work with our student-athletes on this progress,” said Julian Jones, Assistant A.D. for Student-Athlete Development/Chief Diversity Officer. “They have all stepped up and utilized their platforms for the betterment of K-State, and I am proud of them for that. We have made great strides in our Diversity and Inclusion plan as a department and look forward to continuing to work with our staff and coaches in providing the best environment possible for our student-athletes.”

Recently, the department has completed numerous other initiatives that have contributed to its Diversity and Inclusion programming and role in social justice, including: