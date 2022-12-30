NEW ORLEANS, La. (KSNW) — KSN News is in New Orleans ahead of Saturday’s Sugar Bowl matchup between No. 9 K-State and No. 5 Alabama.

The meeting between the two will be for the first time ever.

Offensive coordinator Colin Klein is happy to see the team make it a bowl game of this magnitude, and he can’t wait for the kickoff to be able to see the guys in action.

The Wildcats are taking on an Alabama defense that is stacked with players that will be competing in the NFL. Coach Klein knows it will be a challenge.

Alabama finished in the top 15 in the country in every major statistic, including being fourth overall in yards allowed per play which could factor into the game.

“They’re obviously very talented. They have got great lengths. They play extremely hard and well-coached and work together and have a lot of schemes that are obviously a challenge. We’ve played a lot of good pass rushers in our conference as well, and it’s something our guys are excited for,” Klein said.

The Wildcats hold a 10-13 record in bowl games and are looking to win their fourth bowl game in their last five appearances.

The Sugar Bowl game will kick off at 11 a.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

