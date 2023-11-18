KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It was actually Providence’s Garwey Dual who attempted to knock out Kansas State freshman guard Dai Dai Ames in the waning moments of an intense November game in the Bahamas.

But the Wildcats got the last jab by beating the previously undefeated Friars by 3 points in overtime.

K-State got the most out of their veteran transfers Tylor Perry and Arthur Kaluma. Perry finished with a game-high 24 points and Kaluma sparked his Wildcat campaign with 18 points which included making three of his four three-point attempts.

Cam Carter struggled on offense and fouled out after 44 minutes. However, his defense was stingy and he led the team with eight rebounds.

Dai Dai Ames and Will McNair Jr. both finished with ten points.

Ames struggled with some sloppy passes and shooting two of 12 from the field. But he showed maximum toughness after taking a haymaker from Garwey Dual late in the game.

It started as a little scuffle on the floor between the K-State guard and Providence forward. Dual put his shoulder directly into Ames’ chest while the Wildcats were on offense. Then Ames while trying to push off to get open, knocked Dual in the face.

Dual then reacted by running at Ames near the Providence bench and delivering a full-force forearm to Ames’ face. Friars head coach Kim English held Ames back from retaliating.

Both players were ejected from the game.

The Wildcats came out on top 73-70 and now sit at 3-1 early in this college basketball season. This was their first high-major win since losing to USC in the first game of the year.

K-State will face Miami in the Baha Mar Hoops Championship after the Hurricanes downed Georgia 79-68. Former Wildcat guard Nijel Pack finished that game with 16 points for Miami.

Kansas State versus “The U” is set for Sunday at 1:30 p.m. CT on CBS Sports Network.