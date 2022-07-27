MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas State University Wildcats’ senior punter Ty Zentner has been added to the Ray Guy Award watch list for the first time in his career.

Zentner is the fourth Kansas State punter since 2007 to be added to the watch list and the first since Devin Anctil in 2019.

The Topeka native finished last season with a 43.7-yard average per punt, the fifth-best in school history. Had he punted eight more times to meet the Big 12 minimum, he would have ranked second in the conference.

During the Wildcats’ game against Oklahoma State on Sept. 25, 2021, Zentner punted a career-high five 50-yard punts, which was good for 12-best nationally and fourth in the Big 12 during a single game in the 2021 season.

Throughout the 2021 season, Zentner had 16 punts travel 50 or more yards, including a 63-yard kick against Texas Tech, the second-longest of the year.

Other punters on the list include Baylor’s Isaac Power, Missouri’s Grant McKinniss, Oklahoma State’s Tom Hutton, Arkansas’ Reid Bauer, and others. To see the full list, click here.