K-State QB coach Collin Klein says Thompson looks good as ever

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State quarterbacks coach Collin Klein said Wednesday that quarterback Skylar Thompson is back to full health and looks good as the team prepares for the 2021 season.

Thompson returns for his fifth year at K-State after having his senior season cut short due to an upper-body injury that required surgery.

“I think the ball is jumping out of his hand, probably, as good as it ever has. Even from being able to rest, I think his whole body is fresh. You can see that,” said Klein. “He’s attacking it and has a lot of confidence in it. So, one day at a time, but so far so good.”

Head coach Chris Klieman agrees.

“He made some plays in red zone today that were pretty special,” Klieman said on Tuesday. “The game is slowed down so much for him.”

Thompson’s comfort level is on a different level this season.

“He feels comfortable with the offensive line. He feels comfortable knowing where certain guys are going to be,” said Klieman.

Klieman specifically added that Thompson seems to have a better idea of finding Malik Knowles, Phillip Brooks, Landry Weber, Nick Lenners and Seth Porter on certain plays.

“[Those are] guys that he’s worked with for a long time,” said Klieman.

K-State fans are excited about Skylar’s final season. Coach Klieman is, too.

“I just see a comfort level out of him and a confidence level that I’m excited to see what he’s going to do,” Klieman said.

Thompson will wear No. 7 this season, a change from No. 10 in previous years. Coach Klein is still adjusting to this change.

“Sometimes I still slip and call him ‘10’ because it’s just in my mind. But, no, I love it. It looks great on him,” Klein said.