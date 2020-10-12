K-State QB Skylar Thompson out for the season

FILE – In this Nov. 16, 2019, file photo, Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson (10) passes to a teammate during the first half of an NCAA college football game against West Virginia in Manhattan, Kan. Thompson is back to direct the offense heading into the opener Sept. 12, 2020, against Arkansas State. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State Quarterback Skylar Thompson is out for the season, head coach Chris Klieman said Monday during the weekly Big 12 Conference call.

Thompson was hurt in the Oct. 3 game against Texas Tech.

K-State has a bye week this week, then will play KU in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown Saturday, Oct. 24 in Manhattan. The game is scheduled for 11 a.m. It will be on FS1.

K-State has won 11 straight games in the series against KU.

