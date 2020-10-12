K-State QB Skylar Thompson out for the season

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State Quarterback Skylar Thompson is out for the season, head coach Chris Klieman said Monday during the weekly Big 12 Conference call.
Thompson was hurt in the Oct. 3 game against Texas Tech.
K-State has a bye week this week, then will play KU in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown Saturday, Oct. 24 in Manhattan. The game is scheduled for 11 a.m. It will be on FS1.
K-State has won 11 straight games in the series against KU.
