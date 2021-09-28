K-State QB Thompson unlikely to play vs No. 6 Oklahoma

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman watches as Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson was injured during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Southern Illinois, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Manhattan, Kan.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson is unlikely to play against sixth-ranked Oklahoma on Saturday, even though he is making progress from a knee injury that he sustained in an early victory over Southern Illinois.

Wildcats coach Chris Klieman says Thompson remains on target to return against Iowa State on Oct. 16.

That means Will Howard and fellow sophomore Jaren Lewis are in line to play against Oklahoma.

Howard has been the starter since Thompson got hurt, but his ineffectiveness could mean more opportunities for Lewis this weekend.

