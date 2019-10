MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas State quarterback John Holcombe has announced that he is entering the transfer portal. Holcombe wished the team well but said, “It is my time to part ways,” on a Twitter post Tuesday night.

Holcombe competed for the backup quarterback job, which ultimately went to Nick Ast.

The 6’4” 249 pound quarterback was rated the 13th best dual-threat QB in the class of 2018 by 247 Sports.