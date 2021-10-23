K-State rallies to beat Texas Tech, end Big 12 losing streak

LUBBOCK, TEXAS – OCTOBER 23: Receiver Kade Warner #85 of the Kansas State Wildcats stiff arms defensive back Dadrion Taylor-Demerson #25 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the college football game at Jones AT&T Stadium on October 23, 2021 in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) – Skylar Thompson passed for 296 yards and the game-winning touchdown and Kansas State came up with sacks on Texas Tech’s final two plays to take a 25-24 victory Saturday. Thompson’s TD pass to Deuce Vaughn with just over six minutes left helped the Wildcats snap an eight-game Big 12 Conference losing streak. The Red Raiders were driving into field-goal range with two first downs, reaching K-State’s 46-yard-line with three minutes to go. But the Wildcats’ defense came up big when Felix Anudike-Uzomah sacked Texas Tech quarterback Henry Colombi for a 6-yard loss and Nate Matlack dropped him for a 1-yard loss.

