K-State rallies to beat Texas Tech, end Big 12 losing streak

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - Caleb Williams threw two touchdown pass, ran 40-yards for a score on a pivotal fourth down and No. 3 Oklahoma rallied to beat Kansas 35-23 and avoid an enormous upset Saturday.

The Sooners (8-0, 5-0 Big 12) trailed by double figures on two occasions - including 10-0 at the half -- but outscored the Jayhawks 35-13 in the second half to win their 16th straight game.