KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Kansas State rose from No. 23 to No. 19 after a 31-27 win over Kansas for its 15th straight win over its in-state rival.

The Wildcats are a longshot for the Big 12 title game at 8-3, but they are in a three-way tie with Oklahoma and Oklahoma State for second place.

K-State will host Iowa State in primetime on Saturday.

Kansas received 82 votes in last week’s poll, but only received seven votes after their loss to KSU. That game featured their third-string walk-on freshman quarterback Cole Ballard at the helm.

KU is 7-4 and has a primetime date with Cincinnati on Saturday with a chance to win eight games for the first time since 2008.