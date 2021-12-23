Click here for coronavirus updates

K-State schedules North Florida in place of COVID-suspended Morgan State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas State men’s basketball team has scheduled a game against North Florida on Wednesday, Dec. 29, replacing their game against Morgan State, who had put a pause on the program due to positive COVID tests.

The Ospreys of North Florida sit at 4-9 on the season so far, with wins over Austin Peay and Trinity Baptist. Their schedule has also consisted of games against Texas Tech, Texas A&M, UCLA, Kentucky, and more.

Tickets for the game start at $10, and fans will be treated to “LEGO night”. According to a press release by the school, the first 200 children in attendance will be able to build their own K-State letter “K” to take home.

The game is set to tip off at 7 p.m. and will air on ESPN+ and Big 12+. For ticket information, you can visit K-State’s website by clicking here.

