MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — No. 15 Kansas State gets into the Big 12 title game with a victory in its regular-season finale over Kansas.

A win would send Kansas State to the Big 12 championship game. The Wildcats could have that spot clinched long before kickoff Saturday night if No. 24 Texas (7-4, 5-3, No. 23 CFP) loses at home to Baylor on Friday. K-State has won 13 in a row in the Sunflower State rivalry, the last three by an average of more than 31 points. The Jayhawks haven’t won in the series since 2008, also the last time they had a winning season.

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels played last week for the first time since injuring his shoulder Oct. 8 against TCU, which was the first loss for the Jayhawks after a 5-0 start. Wildcats starter Adrian Martinez missed last week with a lower body injury, but his backup Will Howard has thrown for 1,011 yards and 11 touchdowns in his four games.