MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas State coach Chris Klieman has signed a new eight-year contract that sees him at the helm of the program through the 2030 season.

Klieman, who is entering his fifth year in Manhattan in 2023, will be paid an average base salary of $5.5 million throughout the life of the contract. It totals $44 million.

Klieman guided the Wildcats to a Big 12 Championship in 2022 with a 31-28 overtime victory over No. 3 TCU. It was K-State’s third Big 12 title and first since 2012, while it was the Wildcats’ first 10-win season in 10 years. Additionally, K-State is 5-3 against teams ranked in the top 10 of the Associated Press poll since Klieman took over the reins in 2019, the most victories over top-10 teams by any Big 12 program over the span. A school-record three of those wins came during the 2022 season.

Kansas State opens the season Sept. 2 against Southeast Missouri State.