K-State squeaks out a close win over Texas for their second straight win, 66-65

Kansas State coach Bruce Weber calls to players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN, Tex. (KSNW) — After a rocky start to conference play for K-State, the Wildcats have rattled off two in a row as they beat the Texas Longhorns in Austin on Tuesday, 66-65.

Mark Smith was the leading scorer for the Wildcats, dropping 22 points on 9-of-14 shooting. Smith, Mike McGuirl (13), and Nigel Pack (16) led the scoring effort for K-State, who finished the night shooting 46.3% from the field, and 38.9% from three.

The Wildcats and Longhorns were almost identical in the rebound column, with the Wildcats holding a 32-31 edge in that department. They held the Longhorns to just 42.6% shooting and 23.5% from beyond the arc.

The two teams did have a free throw discrepancy, with Texas shooting 26 free throws to just 16 for the Wildcats. Of those free throws, Texas took advantage by hitting 21 of them for an 80% clip.

Marcus Carr led the Longhorns in scoring with 25 points, and he was joined by Timmy Allen (15) as the only two Longhorns to score in double figures.

The game was in the Longhorns’ favor for most of the first half, who held a nine-point lead in the first half. K-State would claw back, though, and would go into the locker room down just four, 35-31.

In the second half, the two teams would dance back and forth with the lead, with neither going ahead by more than five points. Texas’ largest lead of the second half came with 3:32 left in the game when a Timmy Allen layup gave the Longhorns a 65-60 lead.

Bruce Weber’s team wouldn’t go away, however, and a jump shot from Nigel Pack and a pair of free throws from Markquis Nowell brought the Wildcats to within one.

From there, a layup from Nigel with just over a minute remaining would give the Wildcats a one-point edge, 66-65.

After that, it came down to the defense, and they held the Longhorns scoreless in the final minute, including a tough final 12 seconds, to seal the win for the Wildcats.

The win puts K-State at 10-7 on the season and 2-4 in the Big 12. The win is their second in a row, as well as their second over a ranked team this season after they beat Texas Tech on Saturday.

Up next for the Wildcats is a home game against in-state rival Kansas, who took care of business against Oklahoma tonight. They will look to keep the streak going against their third straight ranked team in three games.

That game is set to tipoff on Jan. 22 at 3 p.m. and will air on ESPN+.