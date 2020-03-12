Kansas State holds off TCU 53-49 in Big 12 tourney

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – MARCH 11: Cartier Diarra #2 of the Kansas State Wildcats lays the ball up agains PJ Fuller #4 of the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half during the first round of the Big 12 Basketball Tournament at Sprint Center on March 11, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Cartier Diarra scored 13 points, Mike McGuirl added eight points that included two free throws to ice the game as No. 10 seed Kansas State beat seventh-seeded TCU 53-49 in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament.

RJ Nembhard scored 19 points and Desmond Bane added 16 for TCU. Kansas State scored the final eight points of the game.

The Horned Frogs got their first lead with five minutes left, then stretched it to 49-45 on a Kevin Samuel’s free throw and jumper, but didn’t score in the final three minutes of the game.

