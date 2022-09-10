MANHATTAN, Kan. — It was all Kansas State on a rainy day at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

After a delayed start, first half touchdowns from Adrian Martinez and Deuce Vaughn catapulted the Cats to a 40-12 win over Missouri.

Halfway through the second quarter, K-State came out of a lightning delay with a 76-yard punt return touchdown from Lee’s Summit West alum Phillip Brooks to make it 20-3.

Deuce Vaughn finished with 145 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while Adrian Martinez finished with 101 yards passing, 52 yards rushing and a rushing touchdown.

Mizzou finished four of their five third-quarter drives with interceptions.

Brady Cook completed 15 of 27 passes for 128 yards and two interceptions while rushing for 56 yards.

Mizzou returns to Columbia (1-1) to host Abilene Christian next week, while the Wildcats (2-0) host Tulane next Saturday.